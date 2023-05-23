RebelDot buys steepsoft AI

RebelDot, a software development company from Cluj, takes over the majority stake in steepsoft AI, a Romanian company specialized in the development of AI solutions and the profile market leader in Romania.

With the steepsoft AI takeover, RebelDot estimates a 10% – 15% share of AI projects in the company’s turnover this year. RebelDot’s sales growth in 2023 will exceed 50% compared to the previous year.

The acquisition of steepsoft AI strengthens the digital services vertical and supports RebelDot’s expansion strategy to develop solutions that enable it to offer customers the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, such as Large Language Models, Data Science and ChatGPT integrations / GPT 4.RebelDot will integrate the technologies used by steepsoft AI into the existing service line, as well as the entire team of more than 20 experienced developers specializing in the creation and implementation of AI solutions.

At the same time, RebelDot will combine these resources with its own expertise, accumulated over the last years in the development of software products for industries such as health, financial, engineering and manufacturing.

“The acquisition of steepsoft AI represents the achievement of a significant strategic goal in our journey to become a major player in the global software services market, and we are pleased to welcome the steepsoft AI team to the RebelDot group,” says Tudor Ciuleanu, CEO of RebelDot.

“Incorporating steepsoft’s AI capabilities into the creation of Artificial Intelligence solutions will facilitate our ability to provide our customers with a wider range of options and support them to maintain their status as leaders in the technological context that is clearly in an extraordinarily rapid evolution”.

“Together with RebelDot, this partnership will enable us to provide customers with the latest software innovations powered by artificial intelligence. Such solutions will facilitate a gradual increase in the productivity of the business environment, which will be reflected in the development of new business models, which will effectively address essential topics, such as sustainability”, says Vadim Fîntînari, CEO of steepsoft AI.