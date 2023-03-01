RebelDot, software developer from Cluj-Napoca, opens 100 new positions in 2023

RebelDot, the Cluj-based software development company that has had an average annual growth of 80% in the last 4 years, opens 100 new positions in 2023 and obtains the Best Places to Work in 2023 certification. More precisely, the company aims to reach 280 employees this year from 180 at present, in its HQs in Cluj-Napoca, Oradea and Copenhagen.

RebelDot achieved a certification score of 90%. It’s an amazing result of years of building, adapting and maintaining a culture of feedback and transparency. The Best Places to Work results show a 96% endorsement of RebelDot’s leadership team, a 92% appreciation for the company’s human resources practices, a 92% appreciation for both the workplace and relationships within the company, and a 86% employee involvement in company activities: internal events, charity activities, team building activities, etc.

Last year RebelDot opened the third office in the country and the company’s main headquarters, in Cluj-Napoca, within the Buftea Business Center, adapted to the hybrid way of working. Supporting the employees’ need for flexibility, the company opened, in the new headquarters, RebelCafé – a closed circuit cafe, accessible to employees and their guests