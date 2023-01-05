Record number of electric cars sold in Romania in 2022

At the end of 2022, Autovit.ro carried out a new detailed analysis on the three major segments of the Romanian car market: new cars, second-hand imported cars and second-hand cars traded on the local market (re-registrations). From an economic point of view, 2022 was a year marked by chain price increases of basic products, fuel and energy, the impact of the war in Ukraine, but the Romanian car market did not register a drastic decrease in car sales, despite the decrease in the purchasing power of the population.

The year ends with more than one million transactions on the car market, registering increases in the new car segment and developments, relatively close to those of past years, in the second-hand segment. Used imported cars end 2022 with approximately 325,000 registered units, and those traded on the domestic market have once again exceeded the 600,000 unit threshold.

The report shows that electric cars broke a record in Romania in 2022, registering the highest sales ever in the local market. Thus, more than 10,000 electric cars were sold in our country in 2022.

Compared to 2021, sales of electric cars were three times higher last year, and the Dacia Spring model, for which 2022 was the first full year of marketing, had more than 50% of the electric car market in certain months.

Buyers’ tendency to move towards eco-friendly or economical car models is also reflected in the decline in the supply of cars with diesel engines, which accounted for less than 15% of all new cars sold in 2022, the Autovit report said.

The new car market is the auto segment that ends the year on a positive note, with the volume of new cars registered reaching 129,328 units in 2022, representing an increase of 7% compared to 2021. In the first half of the year, the new car market in Romania had the most large increase in registrations at the level of the European Union as well. The 58,712 new cars that entered the Romanian market between January and June 2022 were 23% more than those registered in the same period of the previous year.

The weakest month was April, with 8,469 new car registrations, as buyers were more cautious with purchases of expensive products in the context of the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The best months were August and December, with around 12,500 cars registered.

The second-hand import car market is the segment with the biggest decline in the car market. In 2022, 325,062 cars brought from abroad were registered in Romania, 18% less than in 2021, when, in the same period, 395,759 cars were registered.The used car market ended 2022 with the lowest number of registrations in this segment in the last 6 years. The main reason for this decline was the absence of sufficient stocks on car sales platforms and, by implication, high purchase prices.