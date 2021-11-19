Recruiting platform: IT salaries up by 13.4% compared to 2020

IT net salaries reach 4,000 euros in Romania and they do not differ from one region to another, but depending on the level of experience of the candidate, according to the recruitment platform BestJobs.

Compared to the second half of 2020, wages in this sector increased by 13.4%, and employers are increasingly paying attention to selection criteria, as the wage supply increases.

On BestJobs 1 out of 10 available employment ads is in IT, and the most searched positions are programmer, developer, software engineer or analyst.

The net salary for an entry-level position for a programmer starts from 900 euros and can reach 1,500 euros for one with medium level experience.

As the level of experience increases, the salary can reach 3,500 euros for a Senior Software Engineer, and it can be a job where the employee can work from work.

For a Business Support Analyst, salaries start at 900 – 1,100 euros net for a beginner and reach up to 2,500 euros net for an experienced specialist.

One of the highest paid jobs is for a Java Developer in a company based in Germany, which develops software applications for international clients. The salary offer for a senior (with over 5 years of experience) reaches 4,000 euros net, and the activity can be done from anywhere, according to the latest announcements published on BestJobs.