REDPORT appoints new Chief Commercial Officer

REDPORT strengthens its top management team by appointing Sorin Ioan Blaga as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). His mandate will focus on coordinating the company’s commercial strategy, defining and implementing marketing and sales directions for current and upcoming projects, and strengthening relationships with strategic partners and investors.

“I am glad to join REDPORT at a time when the company is on an accelerated growth path. The diversification of the portfolio with projects that open up new areas—such as VITALITY EST, alongside the emblematic developments in northern Bucharest, INFINITY NORD and THE LEVEL APARTMENTS—marks a new stage for REDPORT, where a solid commercial strategy will be essential. I strongly believe that commercial success is based on a deep understanding of the market, strong partnerships, and constant attention to people and communities. My experience in real estate and other dynamic industries will help strengthen the REDPORT brand and turn our projects into landmarks for the entire Romanian real estate market,” stated Sorin Ioan Blaga, Chief Commercial Officer, REDPORT.

Sorin Ioan Blaga is a professional with more than 35 years of experience and one of Romania’s most accomplished executives, having led large organizations and complex projects across multiple industries, including real estate, FMCG, oil & gas, retail, and media. He has extensive experience managing large teams and overseeing investment projects worth hundreds of millions of euros.

“The appointment of Sorin Ioan Blaga marks an important step in REDPORT’s evolution. His remarkable experience in management, marketing, and real estate, along with his ability to build teams and partnerships, will bring significant value to our company. We are confident that Sorin will contribute to accelerating the development of our projects and strengthening REDPORT’s position as a leader in the professionalization of the residential real estate market,” emphasized Cosmin Savu-Cristescu, Founder and CEO, REDPORT.

In recent years, Sorin Ioan Blaga has served as CEO of Liebrecht & wooD Romania, managing real estate developments with a combined value of several hundred million euros, and as COO & Co-CEO of The Concept Group, one of the most active players in residential sales and marketing services. Throughout his career, he has held top management positions at Philip Morris International, Rompetrol Group, and Adevărul Holding.