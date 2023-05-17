Redport Capital, Mobexpert announce EUR 150 M investment in large-scale residential project – Infinity Nord

Redport Capital and Mobexpert Group announce the completion of the concept design for the Infinity Nord project, a residential destination located in the Străulești area. This will be one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Bucharest, the total investment being estimated at 150 million EUR.

The concept design is created together with Design International, the renowned London architecture house with over 60 years of experience and extensive projects around the world. The design and architecture were inspired by the symbol of infinity, a concept explored throughout his life by the sculptor Constantin Brâncuși, embodying the endless nature of time and space. This creative vision has been translated into a large-scale project, made to international standards.

Located in the North of the capital, in the Străulești area, the Infinity Nord project covers an area of ​​44,000 square meters, with a total buildable area of ​​125,000 square meters. The four phases of the project will comprise a total of 1,250 apartments, retail spaces, medical and educational facilities, as well as 1,500 parking spaces.

“Even since the beginning, we trusted the reconversion potential of the area and we replicated all its qualities in a mature, sustainable and far-reaching residential project, able to respond to the current and future generations of inhabitants. We are convinced that, through our vision and long-term development strategy, Infinity Nord will be a premium area to live in, but more than that, a destination for the all the North of the Capital”, stated Dan Șucu, founder and shareholder of the Mobexpert Group.

The developers planned to start the construction in the fall of this year, with the entire complex to be delivered in four phases, with a completion date of 2030.

“Infinity Nord is a neighborhood as all should be, dedicated both its residents and all of the community of which it is a part of. For this reason, we have chosen to collaborate with a respectable team of architects with extensive experience in international real-estate projects. Design International worked for more than a year on the development of the masterplan and concept design and helped us define our perspective and understand the international standards regarding the developments of residential spaces that we would then express within the Infinity Nord project”, stated Cosmin Savu-Cristescu, managing director and majority shareholder of the Redport Group.

Designed around unique and futuristic elements that encourage the idea of ​​urban mobility and sustainable development, Infinity Nord comprises large outdoor recreation areas, playgrounds, retail spaces, but also a central area, called Infinity Plaza, thought of as a landmark in the complex, a meeting place for members of the future community. The project goes beyond conventional architecture, perfectly integrating modern aesthetics with exceptional comfort and combining nature with contemporary amenities, the result being materialized in large-scale street art works.

“Infinity Nord was a challenge for us, and for this reason, we gathered the best team and used all our expertise to approach the project with an architecturally integrated vision. Together with Redport Capital, we will give Bucharest a new image, that of an international city. The symbol of infinity gives the Infinity Nord project a special significance, its shape being the source of inspiration for the way in which the public and semi-private spaces in the entire complex were thought and interconnected. Residents and visitors can stroll through green spaces, squares and boulevards or enjoy oversized sculptures while admiring the scenery”, says Chiara Braida, design manager Design International.