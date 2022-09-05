Registrations for Start-Up Nation 2022, Pillar II Diaspora extended

Registrations for the Start-Up Nation 2022 program, Pillar II – Diaspora have been extended until October 3, 2022. The project is aimed at Romanians from the Diaspora who want to open a business in Romania. The amount available is 200,000 lei (40,000 euros) per applicant. Candidate companies in the program will create two jobs, with an employment contract for an indefinite period.

“Romanians abroad, who wish to do business in Romania, benefit from the extension of the registration deadline for the START – UP NATION 2022 Program, Pillar II Diaspora until 3.10.2022, at 20:00. The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism announced the extension of the application session for grants of a maximum of 200,000 lei (about 40,000 euros) and increased the budget allocated to the program to the amount of 200,000,000 lei. The project is addressed to Romanians who want to open a business in Romania, thus having the opportunity to transfer their experience from abroad to the benefit of the development of the localities in Romania,” says a press release.

Romanian citizens who had their domicile or residence abroad in at least the last 12 months until the moment of enrollment in the project and who have already opened a business in the country, who have established a company after 1.01 .2020, or those who wish to do so now can apply for the START – UP NATION 2022 PILLAR II – DIASPORA.

For financing with the maximum amount, up to 200,000 lei, candidate companies in the program will create two jobs, with employment contracts for an indefinite period.

Enrollment in the program is done online, by creating a user account on the platform dedicated by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism here.