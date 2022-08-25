Registrations for Start Up Nation 2022 still open till September 1

Entrepreneurs eager to secure RON 200,000 funds can register exclusively online for the Start-Up Nation 2022 programme till September 1, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) announced.

Until the registration deadline, September 1, 2022, at 20:00hrs, applicants with a profile, username and password generated on the granturi.imm.gov.ro platform can fill in, sign electronically, upload and subsequently submit the registration forms.

The third edition of the Start-Up Nation programme has two pillars as a first: Start-Up Nation Romania and Start-Up Nation Diaspora. Thus, Romanian entrepreneurs residing in Romania as well as those who have gone abroad and want to return home to invest in a business, have the opportunity to file for funding.

According to data with the ministry, 6,461 entrepreneurs have so far registered for Pillar I (Start-Up Nation Romania) and 212 for Pillar II (Start-Up Nation Diaspora).