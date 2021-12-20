REHAU Industries has a new CEO

REHAU Group has appointed Dr. Uwe Böhlke CEO of REHAU Industries, the new umbrella company that brings together the Building Solutions, Window Solutions, Furniture Solutions, and Industrial Solutions divisions.

Dr. Uwe Böhlke will take over the duties of William Christensen after his decision to pursue a different career path. Under his leadership the REHAU Industries divisions have experienced steady growth and show a good level of profitability.

Uwe Bohlke is currently COO of REHAU Industries, a position he will continue to hold after taking over the company’s CEO portfolio.

“With his extensive industry experience as COO, Dr. Böhlke has clearly led our network on the path to success. We are pleased that he will now lead REHAU Industries also as CEO and will further contribute to the development of the company together with his colleagues on the board,” said Dr. Veit Wagner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board REHAU Group.

In July, REHAU and its business units took an important step towards more entrepreneurial freedom and even greater customer proximity in a value-driven manner with a high level of agility and flexibility as well as a clear market orientation for the respective units.

REHAU Group has reorganised into two companies with specific business lines: (1) REHAU Industries, an umbrella company that brings together the Building Solutions, Window Solutions, Furniture Solutions and Industrial Solutions divisions, and (2) REHAU Automotive, which will be able to focus even more on its core business with the major automotive manufacturers.

REHAU Romania, present on the local market with its Window Solutions, Building Solutions and Furniture Solutions divisions, currently operates under the REHAU Industries umbrella. The reconfiguration of REHAU Group will not impact in any way the REHAU Romania portfolio and activity.