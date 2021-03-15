Rehau to invest EUR 10 M in Sibiu

REHAU Romania, the German supplier of solutions for windows, installations and furniture, has announced his plans to expand its activity on the local market and to make an investment of around EUR 10 million in Sibiu county.

Rehau wants to expand in Romania and in Eastern Europe, deciding to build a regional hub to serve the market and clients more easily.

“Our target and to meet our clients’ demands, to develop the business in this direction. The investments planned in Romania endorse the Rehau’s values, mission and vision (…) At the same time, we consider relocating our offices in the city, to provide our employees and customers an easier access to the Rehau headquarters”, said Alexandru Oprea, Country Manager REHAU Romania.

After the completion of the new regional hub in Sibiu, Rehau will give up its current locations in Tunari and Apahida and will relocate its offices to the cities of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

The investment in Sibiu aims at expanding the capacities of productions, services and logistics in Romania, to better serve the local and Eastern European customers.

The investment will be concluded in 2022.