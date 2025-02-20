Renault CEO: Dacia to Make €18,000 EV in Europe

Dacia will produce a small electric car in Europe for the first time that will cost less than 18,000 euros and will be developed over time, said Luca d Meo, head of the Renault group, at the conference to present financial results, according to Brussels Times and BFMTV. It was not announced where the car could be built, but Renault has factories in France, Romania, Slovenia and Turkey.

In his presentation today, Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, mentioned, among other things, the imminent appearance on the European market of a new electric A-class SUV that will bear the Dacia logo. The model will be assembled in Europe and will be based on the same platform as the future Renault Twingo.

The new car – shown in a single image that hides details – was developed in just 16 months and will have a price list starting at 18,000 euros or even less. Despite the low price for an electric car, Luca de Meo claims that the vehicle will “still remain a profitable product”. This model, along with Twingo, marks a change of pace for the Renault group in the development of new models, called Leap 100. According to this philosophy, each new car, including this one, will be developed in a maximum of 100 weeks, that is, in less than two years.