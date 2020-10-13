Renault relocates Dacia Sandero production to Morocco

Renault has confirmed the information according to which the production of Sandero hatchback will be relocated from the Mioveni plant to Morocco, reports Profit.ro.

Mark Suss, responsible with Dacia brand within Renault told L’Argus publication that the Sandero model will be exclusively assembled in Morocco, in Tanger and Casablanca starting with the third generation, while only Duster and Sandero Stepway will be produced in Romania, at the plant in Mioveni.

It is a first that the Renault is fully relocating the production of a model from Mioveni to Tanger.

In 2012, the French car maker launched the Lodgy and Dokker models fro production in Morocco, besides the Logan sedan, and later on Sandero and Logan MVC were produced both in Morocco and in Romania (Mioveni).

Therefore, Romania will continue to produce the Duster models, which represent over 70% of the total production, as well as Logan sedan, Logan MCV and Sandero Stepway. The Sandero volumes have constantly dropped in the past 2 years.