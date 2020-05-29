Renault to lay off thousands worldwide, suspends development plans in Romania and Morocco

“Renault has in Romania both the design unit, with over 2,000 engineers working, and the testing unit in Titu, which is unique and also the production unit from Mioveni“, said the PM.
“Fromm all discussions I had with the company management in Romania, I haven’t heard of any decision pointing to layoffs or downsizing in Romania. My conviction is that the problems that have existed are not prompted by the activity in Romania, for the activity in Romania is extremely profitable”, Ludovic Orban stated.