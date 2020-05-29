Renault to lay off thousands worldwide, suspends development plans in Romania and Morocco

Renault on Friday has revealed its plan to cut costs and to also lay off around 15,000 in its units worlwide in the upcoming period.

The plan also envisages the suspension of the development projects intended in Romania and Morocco.

Dacia had a EUR 100m-project in store to raise its productions capacity by 15%. Part of the project has been implemented, the rest is suspended. The project was meant to take the production capacity to 406,000 vehicles per year, compared to 350,000, as it is now.

The gearbox production in Romania might be also affected, as the group has mentioned a study “to rationalise activities of producing gearboxes worldwide”.

Renault has announced its plans are to cut fixed costs by over EUR 2 billion during the next 3 years. Moreover, the carmaker needs the French state’s help to survive. The French state, which owns 15% of Renault, has conditioned investments abroad.

Renault has 180,000 employees around the world and will give up 8% of them, meaning almost 15,000, 4,600 only in France.

Romanian PM Ludovic Orban has stated today that from the discussions he had with the management of Renault in Romania there was not conclusion pointing to layoffs or downsizing in our country.

“Renault has in Romania both the design unit, with over 2,000 engineers working, and the testing unit in Titu, which is unique and also the production unit from Mioveni“, said the PM. “Fromm all discussions I had with the company management in Romania, I haven’t heard of any decision pointing to layoffs or downsizing in Romania. My conviction is that the problems that have existed are not prompted by the activity in Romania, for the activity in Romania is extremely profitable”, Ludovic Orban stated.