In the coming weeks, Renew Institute — a new multidisciplinary center of excellence — will officially open its doors. Designed to meet the highest international standards, Renew Institute offers premium medical services in a modern, welcoming space focused on both medical excellence and aesthetic care. Patients will benefit from state-of-the-art technology and top-tier specialists across multiple disciplines, including physiotherapy, osteopathy, nutrition, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, supported by a specially trained team dedicated to personalized care.

Located in the northern part of Bucharest, Renew Institute spans over 1,000 square meters across three floors.

The first floor is dedicated to rehabilitation and recovery services, physiotherapy, osteopathy, rheumatology, medical rehabilitation, orthopedics, pediatric orthopedics, and psychology. Cutting-edge equipment and highly trained specialists ensure patients experience the most efficient recovery possible.

The second floor focuses on aesthetic care and personal health, with departments for dermatology, cosmetic surgery, gynecology, body reshaping, targeted weight loss, facial and vaginal rejuvenation, and treatments for urinary incontinence.

A special area is dedicated to children, offering pediatric services such as pediatry, neonatology, pediatric cardiology, pediatric neurology, pediatric endocrinology, pediatric physiotherapy, psychology, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. This cheerful, story-themed environment is designed to make each visit a positive experience. The children’s area also includes ENT services, family medicine, and a collection center.

Additionally, Renew Instute houses a sports medicine center featuring the latest technologies for recovery, cardio-pulmonary effort testing, and muscle strength evaluation.

“Throughout my career, I have envisioned creating a place where top-level medical services could be developed and nurtured. At Renew Institute, we offer patients a complete medical experience: a space designed according to the highest standards for physical and visual comfort, and a medical team whose extensive expertise ensures the best treatments and solutions to their problems. It’s an integrated concept, where we created immersive circuits — from lighting, music, ambient scent to the warmth with which the Renew Institute team will welcome patients,” said Dr. PhD Alexandru Dina, CEO & Co-founder of Renew Institute.

The patients’ medical challenges become a therapeutic mission for the team at Renew Institute, where the multidisciplinary approach and university-level assistance enable the integration of therapies in a synergistic way. Once a patient turns to Renew Institute, they are no longer alone in their fight — the road to recovery is traveled together: patient and doctor!

The team of top doctors includes professionals with outstanding activity in both the public and private healthcare systems, among them: Dr. Cătălin Prescură – orthopedic and sports trauma surgeon, Dr. Ioan Fodor – senior pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Tatiana Niță – senior dermatologist, Dr. Alina Jugănaru – senior obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Oana Enache – rheumatologist, Dr. Daniela Găman – senior rehabilitation physician, Dr. Iuliana Câlmâc and Dr. Cristina Codleanu – senior pediatricians and pediatric cardiologists, Dr. PhD Elena Anghel-Stănilă – psychologist, Irina Gaiu – sports medicine specialist, and others.

“ I decided to invest in Renew Institute, inspired by the vision and excellence of a top healthcare professional – my partner in this business. His evident passion for the therapies he practices challenged me to get involved, contributing with my resources and perseverance to bringing to life a successful project in the world of integrated medical services. We have aimed to create a product of excellence that will certainly stand out in the market, because we start, above all, from the complex needs of patients. Only the satisfaction of our patients can validate the inspiration of this investment. As a businessperson, I desire the success of this project, but I know that only the satisfaction of our patients in an increasingly competitive environment can bring us that success. Healed patients or improved conditions where healing isn’t possible are our indicators of success. Medical empathy is a key pillar of our concept. Through it, patients will feel we are with them on the difficult road to healing. I believe we are bringing many innovative elements, state-of-the-art techniques and technologies to help achieve this goal,” said Cătălina Belu-Borțică, Co-founder of Renew Institute.

“I believe every child deserves the chance to discover their wings and reach their fullest potential. Sadly, not all children have this opportunity, as obstacles often appear along their path. Driven by this deep conviction, we created Renew Institute — a place where we wholeheartedly believe that every child deserves to overcome their limits and discover their inner strength. Through specialized medical care, innovative therapies, and a warm, encouraging environment, we help children turn challenges into opportunities and rise toward their true potential. Our pediatric and developmental therapy center was created with the utmost attention to provide every child the opportunity to step confidently into the best version of themselves. We believe every child deserves to experience the full joy of life, free of barriers and supported every step of the way,” said Andrei Borțică, Co-founder of Renew Institute.

With top equipment, Renew Institute brings innovative technologies used by prestigious medical centers, sports clubs, and rehabilitation centers worldwide, such as: Imoove 600 – used in physiotherapy, allowing independent upper and lower body workouts for full training in less time, AlterG® Pro Anti-Gravity Treadmill™ – offering elite athletes cutting-edge solutions for post-traumatic recovery and everyday training; also enabling older patients to run again due to its gravity-reducing effect; Tecar Back3 TX – an innovative technology for active and efficient rehabilitation in a very short time, using high-frequency dynamic TECAR Winback currents (300 kHz to 1 MHz) with a power of over 200 W and Power-In technology for enhanced effects, LightForce XLi (40W) – a laser therapy device equipped with the Empower IQ™ system, enabling shorter, more effective treatments for accelerated recovery from acute pain and inflammation.

Renew Institute also includes a research and professional training center dedicated to the Romanian medical community, organizing webinars and training sessions for continuous development.

The clinic is accredited by CASMB (the Bucharest Health Insurance House) for specialties such as pediatrics, rheumatology, ENT, and family medicine, and soon, the full appointment platform for all specialties will be launched.