RentnBuy Launches in Romania, Cutting Real Estate Fees

rentnbuy.com, the Romanian proptech platform that directly connects tenants and landlords—without real estate agents or commissions—officially launches in Romania. During its three-week soft launch, the platform recorded over 150,000 visits, and hundreds of apartments were listed in major cities. The company raised a €550,000 pre-seed investment, reaching a valuation of over €5 million, and was selected both in the Top 10 Vestbee, ranking the most promising early-stage startups in Central and Eastern Europe, and in the prestigious Google for Startups Growth Program.

rentnbuy aims to tackle structural problems in the rental market—high fees, cumbersome procedures, lack of transparency—through a platform offering:

Free property listings

Automatically generated contracts

Online digital contract signing

AI assistance for finding homes – the first AI real estate agent

Zero commission for both parties

These functionalities are powered by REVA (Real Estate Virtual Assistant), Romania’s first AI virtual assistant for the real estate market, capable of answering user questions in real time and facilitating the entire rental process.

During the testing period, the platform recorded over 150,000 visits and listed properties in cities including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara. Feedback confirmed a strong demand for fast and secure digital solutions in the rental sector.

“We wanted to offer a real alternative to the traditional brokerage system, which is outdated and inefficient. rentnbuy gives control back to landlords and tenants, eliminating fees and barriers. We believe in a fairer, more digital, and more transparent future for all real estate actors,” says Alex Kis, co-founder and CEO of rentnbuy.

Strengthening the management team, growth plans, and international validation

The rentnbuy management team brings together professionals with international experience in technology, real estate, finance, and marketing. Alex Kis, CEO, has raised over $350 million in the past three years and was the youngest summer associate on Wall Street. Valentin Buzea, CTO, the only Romanian CTO to receive funding from Y Combinator, and Alina Ceban, COO, a former McKinsey consultant, oversee operations and technology. The team also includes Cristian Lepădatu as Head of Product (ex-JP Morgan, Jane Street) and Călin Român as CMO (experience in international startup marketing). Real Estate and Growth Advisors include Alex Bonea (CEO Meta Estate Trust, listed on BVB) and Balaj Kovacs (professor at Yale and Stanford).

A strategic step for rentnbuy is appointing Valentin Buzea as CTO. He is the only Romanian CTO to bring a startup into the prestigious Y Combinator accelerator, which has supported companies like Airbnb, Stripe, Coinbase, Reddit, and DoorDash. His unique experience in scaling tech companies globally is a major advantage for rentnbuy’s growth.

International validation also comes from Plug and Play, a leading global startup investment company with a portfolio including Dropbox, PayPal, and more. Their investment confirms rentnbuy’s potential to become a regional solution for digitalizing the rental market.

Following the official launch, the company plans rapid expansion into Central and Eastern European markets, where real estate digitalization is still emerging. Short-term objectives include introducing advanced AI features, developing analytical tools, and creating a fully digital ecosystem for rentals.

Founded by Alex Kis—a former international physics olympian and the youngest investment banker on Wall Street—Alina Ceban, a former McKinsey consultant, and Valentin Buzea, the only Romanian CTO supported by Y Combinator, rentnbuy is a Romanian proptech platform developed as a digital infrastructure for the rental market. The team combines IT specialists with global experience and marketing professionals dedicated to growing tech startups.