EU gas imports amounted to almost 70 bcm, unchanged compared to the previous quarter, but 9% less than in the previous year. Pipeline gas constituted 64% of imports (44 bcm) and LNG accounted for 36% (25 bcm). Norway remained the EU’s biggest gas supplier (34%, 23.3 bcm), followed by Russia (18%, 12.4 bcm), the U.S. (16%, 11 bcm), North Africa (15%, 10.8 bcm), Qatar (4%, 3 bcm) and Azerbaijan (4%, 3 bcm).
EU pipeline imports increased by 7% compared to the previous quarter and by 2% compared to the previous year. Norway supplied half of the EU’s pipeline imports (50%), followed by North-Africa (19%), Russia (17%) and Azerbaijan (7%).
EU total gross LNG imports decreased by 10% quarter-on-quarter and by a significant 23% year-on-year. France remained the largest EU importer with a share of around one fifth of LNG, followed by Spain (17%) and the Netherlands (17%). The U.S. remained the biggest EU LNG supplier accounting for 44% of EU LNG imports, followed by Russia (19%) and Qatar (12%).
Russian gas represented 18% of the EU’s total gas imports, a decrease of 1 percentage point compared to the previous quarter and a 4 percentage point increase year-on- year. Compared to 2021 (the last year before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), Russian gas imports declined by 70%.
European wholesale gas prices averaged 32 €/MWh in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 16% compared to the previous quarter and a 9% decrease year-on-year. Asian prices were 13% higher than European prices in the quarter.
Retail gas prices decreased by 4% compared to the previous quarter and by 10% year-on-year. The EU average retail price was 101 €/MWh. May 2024 registered the lowest retail price (100 EUR/MWh) in the quarter, and since the start of the energy crisis in 2022.
