Restart Energy announces the completion of a photovoltaic panel system worth 160,000 euros for Geneza Comimpex

Restart Energy, a company in energy transition services, announces the completion of the implementation of a photovoltaic panel system worth 160,000 euros for the company Geneza Comimpex.

The project consisted in the installation of 428 panels on the premises of Geneza Supermarket situated în Târgu-Neamț, Neamț county, on an area of1 1,200 square meters, with a power of 194.4 kWp. The investment is to be amortized in less than 5 years.

The solar energy produced will cover approximately 80% of the company’s consumption. In the next 25 years, the solar panels will produce 4,750 MWh, leading to a reduction in energy costs of 950,000 euros. In this timeframe, the implementation of the photovoltaic panel system will allow Geneza Comimpex to reduce its CO2 emissions by approximately 1,500 tons and radioactive waste by approximately 15 kg.

“The benefits of implementing this project are particularly important for us, both in terms of cost reduction, but also in terms of environmental impact, an aspect we pay attention to in our activity. The good collaboration we had with Restart Energy in this project makes us confident that we will continue to invest in this direction”, says Bogdan Agafiței, the official representative of Geneza Comimpex.

“Restart Energy aims to help reduce its customers’ carbon footprint by offering concrete, turnkey solutions to reduce polluting emissions. At the same time, photovoltaic systems are an effective solution for reducing operational costs, over a long period of time, with minimal maintenance expenses”, says Armand Domuța, General Manager of Restart Energy.

In January 2021, Restart Energy signed a partnership with the American fund Interlink Capital Strategies in Washington DC to finance the development of 500 MW of renewable projects in Romania by 2025, aiming to provide 100% green energy produced locally to all end customers.