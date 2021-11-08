Restart Energy implements a solar project worth EUR 360,000 for Avastar

Restart Energy, one of the largest independent energy suppliers for electric energy and gas on the local market, announces signing a contract worth 360,000 euros with Avastar company, for installing a photovoltaic generator with a power of 570 kWp.

The project involves 1.140 photovoltaic panels, covering 3.400 sqm, installed on the rooftop of Avastar slaughterhouse in Liteni, Suceava county. The photovoltaic generator will produce 17.8 million kWh in the next 25 years, meaning a costs reduction worth 4.450.000 euros. Thus, the company’s investment valuing 360.000 euros will pay for itself in the next 3 years.

The project covers 22% of the total energy consumption of Avastar and implicates a reduction of the carbon print of the company amounting 13.350 tones, in the next 25 years.

„Photovoltaic systems represent one of the safest and most efficient ways to produce green electric energy for a long period of time, with minimum administration costs. Self-production of electric energy offers independence, flexibility, the significant reduction of the operational costs, and, of course, the diminishing of the negative impact on the environment, by lowering the carbon print. Considering a medium production cost for the electric energy of 25 EuroMWh for a period of 30 years, the guaranteed life of a photovoltaic system, results an economy of over 75%. We are glad Avastar has chosen our solution” says Armand Domuta, General Manager Restart Energy.

“The construction of this photovoltaic generator represents a real progress for us. Green energy is the future and the soonest we realize this, the better it will be for all of us and the future of our planet. Implementing the photovoltaic generator makes our production costs more efficient and allows us to act sustainably, in line with our long-term development strategy,” says Vasile Pleșca, Owner and Administrator Avastar.

In January 2021, Restart Energy signed a partnership with the American Investment Fund Interlink Capital Strategies, in Washington DC, for financing the development of 500 MW renewable projects in Romania by 2025, with the aim of offering 100% green energy to all end clients.

In February 2021, Restart Energy successfully launched the first green convertible bonds, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange market, under REO26 code.

In September 2021, following a 4-year development, Restart Energy launched another unique worldwide project, the RED platform, based on owned certification blockchain technology for both carbon print, as well as CO2 avoided to be eliminated in the atmosphere. The platform allows transactions between participants for environmental attributes and renewable energy, www.redplatform.com.

Every time someone plants a tree, clears a beach, consumes green energy or takes any environmental action, they can register this action on the RED platform. Once the data is validated in the platform, the equivalent CO2 footprint is calculated and tokenized carbon credits are issued that can be used to buy green energy or to obtain the cash equivalent. At the same time, a company can obtain carbon credits in the form of green tokens for their customers, through unique QR codes printed on products or purchase receipts.