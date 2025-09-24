The Trump administration’s recent decision to increase the H-1B visa fee from $1,000 to $100,000 for new applications marks a significant shift in how U.S. companies will manage their human resources.

The H-1B visa – commonly referred to as the visa for IT specialists – is the main channel through which the U.S. brings in thousands of programmers and engineers from abroad each year. Approximately 65,000 visas are issued annually, and more than four out of five go to Indian citizens. China follows with around 10%, and the rest are distributed among other nationalities, including Eastern Europeans. As a result, the impact of the new fee will be felt first and foremost in India, where tens of thousands of professionals risk losing access to the U.S. market.

How the U.S. decision changes the global outsourcing market

The increase in the H-1B visa fee has the potential to reshape the balance of the global IT outsourcing market. Until now, U.S. companies preferred to bring Indian specialists directly to the United States, but the prohibitive costs will force them to look for more efficient alternatives. The immediate solution will be to recruit American citizens, but the chronic shortage of IT professionals and high salaries will limit this option. In the coming months, the pressure to secure qualified resources will push companies toward outsourcing and nearshoring, directing attention to regions such as Central and Eastern Europe.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the political factor, several global drivers accelerate this trend: the rapid digitalization of traditional industries, the need to diversify risk following the pandemic experience, the soaring demand for AI-based solutions, and the persistent shortage of software engineers in the U.S. and Western Europe. All these factors create fertile ground for a repositioning of IT outsourcing in the region.

“This decision will reshape global outsourcing flows. Even if, in the short term, U.S. companies will try to fill vacant positions with American citizens, within a few months they will realize that local resources are insufficient and far too expensive. At that point, their attention will turn to markets such as Romania. Romanian programmers are appreciated for their work ethic, the quality of their deliverables, and their willingness to go the extra mile for the success of a project, all at competitive costs. We estimate that, over the next 6–10 months, Romanian outsourcing could grow by about 30%, driven both by demand from the U.S. and by the constant need for high-quality resources in the European Union”, said Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.

Romania in a favorable position

Romania today has one of the most consistent bases of IT specialists in the region – over 200,000 active professionals – and benefits from strong technical education combined with linguistic and cultural skills that align it with Western partners. Competitive costs, EU membership, and a stable legal environment make Romania an attractive alternative for U.S. companies seeking reliable partners.

Over the past decade, Romanian IT outsourcing has evolved from being a low-cost service provider to becoming a strategic partner for global companies, delivering complex projects in sectors such as banking, telecom, automotive, healthcare, and defense. In addition, the accelerated development of AI-based solutions and the growing demand for high value-added services provide further growth opportunities.