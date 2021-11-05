Retail Park in Focsani to be opened on November 11

Scallier’s retail park in Focsani (a town of 100,000 people around 190 km from Bucharest) is set to open on 11th November this year. The centre is to comprise 5,000 sqm GLA, of which 100% has already been leased. This is already the second retail park of Scallier in Romania which will open its doors, with the first retail park being in Roșiorii de Vede (6 200 sqm GLA). The Roșiorii de Vede park was opened in September 2021. Scallier is also preparing to develop retail parks in other Romanian towns. The company is in the process of searching for lands to develop other retail assets in Romania.

In the retail park in Focșani, located near an existing large-format grocery shop, stores are to be opened by well-known international chains but also by local entrepreneurs.

“The retail parks developed by Scallier in small and medium-sized Romanian towns fill a market gap: smaller towns often lack modern retail space. We tend to locate our sites near existing large-format grocery shops. In tandem, they create an attractive destination: for daily grocery shopping, well-known clothing and electronics brands, food court offer, or even a playground for children.” – says Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier responsible for the company’s development on the Romanian market.

“Romania is the market that has a large retail potential connected with increasing purchase power of Romanian citizens as well as lack of modern retail space except for markets of the biggest Romanian cities. It is worth mentioning that more than 30% of modern retail space is in Bucharest.” – notices Adrian Aleman, Development Director in Scallier. “Residents of smaller towns must often travel for several hours in pursuit of well-known fashion brands. This means not only a waste of time and money but also disorganization of the day. The problem was noticed by retail chains, which turn to us when looking for space in non-central Romanian locations.” – emphasizes Adrian Aleman.

Construction of other retail parks has already been commenced. They will be delivered to the market in 2022.