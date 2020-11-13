Retail parks investor sells property in Romania

Mitiska REIM is Europe’s leading specialist investor in retail parks and convenience centres has sold a real estate property in Romania, with RTPR as adviser.

“We are very pleased to have worked with the RTPR team on this transaction. Victor and Vlad have guided us from A to Z on many legal and real estate matters and helped us greatly to get the deal across the finish line, not least due to various travel restrictions and overall difficult deal environment due to the Covid-19 situation across Europe.”, declared Tomas Cifra, Investment director CEE at Mitiska REIM.

“We are happy and honoured to have successfully finalised this new mandate for Mitiska REIM. It was a complex project, which involved numerous legal and real estate matters. On behalf of the RTPR team, we would like to thank Mitiska for putting their trust in us again for their projects in Romania.”, declared Victor Rusu.

Selected M&A deals in the real estate sector in which RTPR have recently advised are set out below:

DS Smith Plc group on the acquisition of EcoPack and EcoPaper, two major producers of packaging and paper products on the Romanian market. Real estate aspects represent a key element of the transaction as the targets hold and operate 2 factories in Romania.

Prime Kapital on the sale of a real estate portfolio consisting of nine retail centres with a total surface of 67,959 square meters to MAS Real Estate for a price of EUR112.97m

Prime Kapital on the acquisition of a shopping mall in the west side of Romania

Ruukki Romania, a member of the Swedish group SSAB, on the sale of its factory in Bolintin-Deal to Peikko Group Corporation, a Finnish company supplier of slim floor structures and connection technology for precast

a leading producer of tubes on the acquisition of several plots of land and railroad infrastructure elements

a bidder on the potential acquisition of one of the biggest factories of hygiene and personal care products in Romania