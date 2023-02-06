Retail turnover stood at 4.4 pct in Romania last year

Romania’s 2022 retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was 4.4 percent up in unadjusted terms from the previous year, as an effect of growth in automotive fuel retail sales in specialized stores (+9.6 percent), non-food sales (+4.5 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.4 percent), according to latest data by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On a workday and seasonally adjusted basis, the retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up 1.4 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous month, due to the advance recorded by retail sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+7.7 percent) and sales of non-food products (+1 percent). Sales of food, beverages and tobacco dipped 0.4 percent).

December 2022 as against November 2022

As against the previous month, in December 2022 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, globally increased by 7.5% due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+17.9%), by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+2.8%) and by the sale of non–food products (+2.2%).

As against the previous month, in December 2022 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, globally increased by 1.4% due to the increases registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+7.7%) and by the sale of non–food products (+1.0%). The sale of food, beverages and

tobacco decreased by 0.4%.

December 2022 as against December 2021

As against December 2021, in December 2022 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, globally increased by 3.6% due to increases registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+11.9%) and by the sale of non–food products (+4.2%). The sale of food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 1.1%.

As against December 2021, in December 2022 the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, globally increased by 3.8% due to the increases registered by the retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+13.6%) and by the sale of non–food products (+6.5%). The sale of food, beverages

and tobacco decreased by 1.3%.