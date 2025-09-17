RetuRO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

RetuRO, the administrator of Romania’s Deposit Return System (DRS), announces the appointment of Rodion Dutca as its new Chief Financial Officer, starting with October 1st, 2025. In this position, Rodion Dutca will coordinate the financial activities of the company, being responsible for defining and managing the financial processes within the Deposit-Return System, which represents one of the key components of the system infrastructure.

With more than 17 years of international finance leadership experience in the FMCG industry across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, Rodion Dutca brings a proven track record of delivering growth, driving operational transformation, and leading high-performing teams in complex and dynamic business environments.

“We are delighted to welcome Rodion Dutca as our new Chief Financial Officer. His extensive experience in value creation, financial model development and redesign, his ability to drive growth in complex environments, and proven commitment to ESG transformation and priorities recommend him for driving RetuRO’s financial strategy as we continue to consolidate and increase the efficiency of Romania’s Deposit Return System”, stated Gemma Webb, CEO RetuRO.

Rodion Dutca succeeds Cătălina Marga in this role, who, after more than two years at RetuRO, in which she played an essential role in the development of the financial department, decided to end this professional stage and explore new development directions.

“I would also like to thank Cătălina Marga for her invaluable contribution in building RetuRO’s financial foundation. Her professionalism and strategic approach have been instrumental in setting up Romania’s largest circular economy initiative”, added Gemma Webb.

“I am honored to join RetuRO, at a key time for the evolution of the Deposit-Return System, which has proven its effectiveness and significant impact on the environment and circular economy since its first year of implementation. From the role of Chief Financial Officer, I am happy to contribute to strengthening the financial performance and enhancing the efficiency to ensure the long-term success of the Deposit Return System”, said Rodion Dutca.