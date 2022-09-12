Revolut launches online checkout feature with one-click payment – Revolut Pay

Revolut, the global financial app with over 20 million retail customers, today launched Revolut Pay – a new secure online checkout feature which allows UK and EEA merchants to present ‘Revolut Pay’ as a payment method across product, cart, and checkout pages.

Revolut Pay aims to disrupt the payments ecosystem by making shopping online even easier as it facilitates direct payments, while providing best-in-class security for Revolut users: payments will be validated via secure features such as Face ID, or fingerprint unlock, and no account number will be shared. This in turn will help to prevent fraud and keep users’ funds safe while shopping.

Revolut Pay is a fast, frictionless and secure method to checkout online or on mobile. Consumers can pay with just one click and earn cashback on purchases as they spend. Existing Revolut users can use Revolut Pay and pay via saved cards or directly via their Revolut account balance. Non-Revolut users can pay just as easily by using saved Mastercard or Visa cards issued by any other providers.

Revolut Pay will solve problems for vendors as well as shoppers: online merchants lose up to 80% of their sales due to customers abandoning their shopping carts. Shoppers often cite long and confusing online checkout processes and limited choice of payment methods as reasons for leaving a website before they purchase. Revolut Pay will reduce cart abandonment with its fast and frictionless checkout.

Revolut Pay merchants can accept payments with low fees in more than 20 currencies.

Nikolay Storonsky, Founder & CEO of Revolut said: “With its speed, convenience, security and low pricing, Revolut Pay gives merchants a competitive advantage in a rapidly growing e-commerce market. At Revolut, we constantly strive to make it faster, easier and cheaper for merchants of all sizes to accept payments, wherever they are, and to make it more convenient and secure for customers to pay. That’s why we’re launching Revolut Pay.”

Revolut Pay features include:

A new way to pay that’s fast and frictionless

Best-in-class security, leveraging two-factor authentication when needed

Low transaction fees with no hidden or monthly charges

With Revolut Pay, funds will be settled directly into a merchant’s Revolut Business account within 24 hours at no extra cost (compared to businesses typically receiving funds settled to their account in up to seven days and having to pay for quicker funds arriving)

SMEs can add Revolut Pay to web and mobile checkout pages and be up-and-running in minutes via our easy-to-install plug-ins

For larger businesses and start-ups, Revolut Pay has a set of easy-to-integrate plug-in API and SDKs (Software Development Kits) that allows enterprises to go live in a matter of days

Option to incentivise customers with cashback on their purchases.