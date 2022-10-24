Revolut seals strategic partnership with Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services

Revolut Business, the financial app developed for the business client segment that has hundreds of thousands of active business customers globally, and Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services Romania, the leader of the local extra salary benefits market, are developing a strategic partnership through which companies will benefit from personalized financial services and extra salary benefits.

Sodexo clients who opt for the premium plan at Revolut Business in the next 3 months will benefit from up to six months free.

Companies that opt ​​for banking services from Revolut Business will access, directly from the Revolut app, the customized offer for the Gusto meal card, which can be purchased in a package with 24/7 telemedicine services and well-being services. The process of signing and managing contracts with both Revolut and Sodexo is completely digital.

“Our mission is to increase people’s quality of life and business performance. Thus, we always focus on developing partnerships that address as many of our clients’ needs as possible. This partnership is meant to bring more operational and financial efficiency to companies in Romania, especially in the fragile economic context that is emerging, as well as to facilitate the adoption of solutions for motivating and retaining employees by as many organizations as possible. The ease with which our clients can access the services we offer is very important to us, and Revolut is a benchmark in the digitalization of banking products”, says Manuel Fernandez Amezaga, CEO of Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services Romania & Bulgaria.

“We are saluting the partnership with Sodexo as it aligns very well with our vision of unlocking the power of the global economy by providing people and businesses with affordable, personalized, and easy-to-use financial products. Our aim is to reach Romanian business clients with a complete range of services meant to cater to their needs in an integrated, easy-to-get manner. We are happy to contribute to the success and sustainability of companies in Romania and through the solutions, we are offering to generate a real positive impact on the quality of people’s lives”, declares Gabriela Simion, General Manager of Revolut Romania.

Revolut Business launched in July 2017 across the UK and Europe to provide customers with everything they need to run their business, in one app. The Revolut Business offer for the B2B segment in the local market includes 4 plans (Free, Grow, Scale, and Enterprise). Since June 2022, Revolut Business customers can also have an IBAN in lei, which makes transfers between companies cheaper and faster.