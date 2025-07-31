PORR, the Austrian construction and infrastructure company, has been selected as the civil and electrical (BOP) partner. The 42 6.4 MW turbines, the largest power output of any in Romania, will once again be supplied by Vestas. Phase 2 construction is scheduled to begin in the autumn.

Rezolv Energy, backed by growth market sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, has selected its key partners for Phase 2 of the VIFOR Wind Farm in Buzău County, Romania. Through its project company, First Looks Solutions S.R.L., Rezolv has awarded the Balance of Plant (BOP) contract, covering the civil engineering and high-voltage and medium-voltage electrical engineering scope to Austrian infrastructure group PORR, while Vestas will supply 42 EnVentus V162-6.4MW turbines – the largest-capacity turbines installed in Romania to date.

Phase 2 construction is scheduled to begin late summer 2025 and will bring the wind farm to its full planned capacity of 461MW, capable of providing power to over 700,000 households. Commissioning is expected in summer 2027. Once complete, VIFOR will be the largest wind farm built in Romania in the past decade, and one of the largest onshore wind farms in Europe.

Phase 1, currently under construction, includes 192MW of installed capacity and is expected to become operational by spring 2026. The same model of turbine will be deployed across both phases, featuring 166m hub height, 162m rotor diameter, and 6.4MW nameplate capacity – delivering market-leading efficiency and output.

A third strategic partner, Ganz Transformers and Electric Rotating Machines Plc., will supply the 400kV grid transformer required for grid integration.

In addition to delivering the EPC works, all partners will work closely with Rezolv to ensure the project is developed in line with international best practices and sustainability standards, including those of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Equator Principles. These standards underpin Rezolv’s commitment to delivering long-term value not only through clean energy, but also through responsible and inclusive development. This includes a strong focus on local skills development, nature-positive solutions, and innovation, ensuring the project contributes meaningfully to the region’s social, environmental, and economic resilience.

Alastair Hammond, CEO, Rezolv Energy, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with all three companies for the second phase of the VIFOR project. This is among the region’s key renewable energy projects, set to play an important role in strengthening Romania’s energy security and improving air quality. It’s also essential that it sets the standard for responsible development, which is why PORR’s track record on sustainability was so important to us.”

Rezolv Energy was launched in 2022 by Actis, a leading growth market investor in sustainable infrastructure, and has a 2.3GW portfolio of large-scale wind and solar projects in Southeastern Europe. As well as the VIFOR wind farm, projects include Dama Solar in western Romania which, at 1,044MW, will be the largest solar plant anywhere in Europe once it is built, the 600MW Dunarea East & West Wind Farms in Romania’s Constanța County, and St. George, a 225MW solar project which is currently under construction in Northeastern Bulgaria.