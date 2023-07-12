ROCA Industry appoints new COO

ROCA Industry, a Romanian holding of construction materials companies, part of the ROCA Investments portfolio, announces the recruitment of Stefan Szitas, who joined the management team of the holding as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting with May of this year.

Stefan Szitas has over 16 years of experience in fields such as production and distribution of construction materials at the European level, development and implementation of logistics strategy in the field of oil and gas in Eastern Europe and implementation of major investment projects.

“We are happy to complete the holding’s management team, recruiting a professional with solid operational skills. Stefan joins a team of experts in the field, who contribute with a relevant core of know-how to the reindustrialization of Romania – our strategic stake. The team is our key asset in guiding and structuring the activity of the owned companies, in order to create the framework and premises for their transformation into regional champions,” declares Ionut Bindea, CEO of ROCA Industry.

The ROCA Industry management team integrates four main competencies: financial, commercial, marketing and operational competence, supported by project management expertise at the level of the entire team. The CEO of ROCA Industry leads the management team, achieving the necessary integration between business operations and the investment area specific to the group’s operating model and leading the holding’s development strategy.

“Through my previous experience, I will certainly contribute to the mission of ROCA Industry, to reindustrialize Romania, by consolidating and streamlining operational processes. I am honored to receive the responsibility of managing multiple fields and geographies, to consolidate my experience in the M&A area and to develop additional skills working within a complex and professional team,” says Stefan Szitas, COO ROCA Industry.

Prior to his current role, Stefan Szitas held the role of Operational Director of a building materials holding based in Vienna, with responsibilities for the development and implementation of the group’s operational strategy, both in the direction of production and distribution, at European level. Stefan also contributed to the development of the logistics and storage strategy, both for Romania and for other markets, being responsible for investment projects of over 100 million euros for one of the biggest players in the South-East European energy sector