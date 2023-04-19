ROCA Investments announces the sale of the port operator Romcargo Maritim

ROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group and a private equity company operating in Romania, announces the successful exit from Romcargo Maritim, after a 3-year restructuring process, in full pandemic context. Romcargo has today an estimated profit of 0.84 million euros, at the level of 2022.

The shares held by ROCA Investments were recently acquired by one of Romcargo’s existing shareholders, and the profit resulting from the transaction amounts to 3 million euros, with a rate of return (IRR) of 72%.

Romcargo represents the fifth investment for the private equity company – a company taken over in 2019, Romcargo returned to profit after the first year from the takeover, and after 3 years it has become a financially and operationally solid company, following an extensive transformation process at a commercial, operational, financial and management level. Today, Romcargo manages all important maritime imports and exports of important car brands such as Dacia or Ford, the restructuring process was one of the most complex on the Romanian market, until now.

“ROCA Investments’ model is buy and build – we invest in companies with the aim of developing them, not selling them. The development of specialized holding companies, the same time and the need to focus on strategic areas in the portfolio, however, leads to having to make choices at certain times – including the choice to sell, to allow the company to develop further. The focus of ROCA Investments remains the development of industrial and agricultural holdings, in our desire to become more and more specialized. We congratulate the Romcargo team, with whom we formed an excellent tandem and with whom we sign not only a story similar to the modern Cinderella, but also one of the most successful stories in the Romanian business. We are happy to see that our bet on opportunity, where others see only risks, is reconfirmed here as well”, declares Rudolf Vizental, CEO and co-founder of ROCA Investments.

The port operator Romcargo Maritim manages over 90% of the maritime flows of passenger and commercial vehicles in Romania and operates the largest Ro-Ro terminal in the Port of Constanța. The company generated a total business volume in 2022 of 3.67 million euros turnover. At the time of the takeover, the company had debts of 2.5 million euros and a net loss of 0.45 million euros.

ROCA Investments continues the development and scaling of the existing portfolio, with a focus on the two strategic economic sectors in which it is specialized: industry, through the ROCA Industry holding, and agriculture, through the ROCA Agri RDF holding.