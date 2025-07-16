ROCA Investments Exits Artesana After 5 Years of Growth

ROCA Investments announces the successful completion of its investment cycle in Artesana, Romania’s leading artisanal dairy producer, by selling its entire 20% stake to another investment fund.

This transaction marks the conclusion of a successful five-year partnership that supported the healthy development of the company and opens a new stage of growth for Artesana. It also reflects a significant contribution not only to the future evolution of the company but also to the overall dynamic of Romania’s private equity ecosystem.

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities and will become effective upon obtaining all necessary validations.

The investment made by ROCA Investments in 2020—during one of the most challenging economic periods in recent history, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic—contributed to the company’s rapid transformation and sustainable scaling, while also strengthening the Artesana brand in the premium segment of Romania’s artisanal dairy market.

Between 2020 and 2024, Artesana tripled its turnover, showing a strong trajectory of growth and operational maturity. ROCA Investments’ exit represents a natural step in its investment strategy, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the sustainable development of Romanian companies with potential, through both capital and business know-how. At the time of the investment, Artesana reported a turnover of RON 17.8 million, and by the end of 2024, the company is expected to exceed RON 55 million in revenue.

During this period, Artesana expanded its processing capacity to 40,000 liters per shift through the completion of a new factory investment, diversified its product portfolio, and extended its distribution both nationally and internationally.

“Artesana is not just a company with excellent products. It is an authentic Romanian entrepreneurial story, born in challenging times and nurtured with passion, discipline, and courage. When we invested in 2020, Artesana was a beautiful dream with potential. Five years later, it is a mature, solid company, ready to enter a new chapter in its development. We’re proud that ROCA was part of this journey. Artesana will always hold a special place in our history—and I’m confident that ROCA will remain part of its DNA. We wish the new investors success in continuing this story in a way that honors its legacy,” said Rudi Vizental, CEO and co-founder of ROCA Investments.

“The partnership with ROCA Investments was an essential step in Artesana’s evolution. Alongside a partner who understood our vision and supported us with trust and know-how, we managed to go through a deep transformation and bring Artesana to this point of growth. We are grateful for this shared journey and for their active involvement in building a stronger, more ambitious Artesana ready for the future,” added Daniel Donici, co-founder of Artesana.

“This investment proves that when private capital meets the right company and the right partners, it can generate accelerated and healthy growth,” Rudi Vizental added.

One of the key objectives of the strategic partnership was the construction and equipping of a new dairy factory to expand production capacity. Construction began in April 2021, and the factory was inaugurated two years later, following an investment of €6 million.

Artesana and Booster Capital Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth

At the same time, Artesana has also announced today a strategic partnership with Booster Capital. The transaction, officially signed on July 14, marks the full exit of ROCA Investments and brings in fresh capital to support ambitious growth plans.

“The decision to move forward with Booster Capital came after a period of deep reflection, filled with challenges but also great confidence in the future. We want Artesana to remain a strong Romanian brand with local roots and an international vision. Medium- and long-term alignment, Booster’s experience in production and retail, and our shared values were decisive in forming this partnership,” said Daniel Donici, co-founder of Artesana.

In the coming years, the joint plans include strengthening Artesana’s position in the local market, building a solid management team, investing in a new artisanal cheese production line—estimated at over €10 million—and expanding internationally. Alongside expected organic growth, Artesana’s shareholders remain open to strategic options involving other niche players in the Romanian dairy market, relying on Booster Capital’s strong experience in acquiring and integrating complementary businesses.

Artesana will also continue its digitalization and modernization efforts to better meet consumer needs.

“For us, Artesana is more than just a business. It’s our dream, one we nurture with responsibility and passion. This partnership with Booster Capital will allow us to grow even faster, while maintaining the values and high standards that define us. The partnership with ROCA Investments has reached maturity and has been a real support for Artesana,” added Alina Donici, co-founder of Artesana.

The founders of Artesana will remain at the helm of the company, focusing on strategic development and expanding the brand’s DNA in the region and into new markets.

“I want to capitalize on Romania’s potential to become the ‘little France’ of Eastern Europe when it comes to specialty cheese production. We have all the right ingredients: tradition, local resources, and above all, a community that believes in clean and authentic products,” concluded Daniel Donici.