ROCA Investments Joins Adrem as Shareholder

Private equity investor ROCA Investments enters Adrem’s shareholder base with a 20% stake.

Adrem, a Romanian group specialized in services for the energy industry, is one of the largest suppliers in Romania of smart grid systems, from complex general contracting works, SCADA automation systems, to turnkey energy efficiency projects, including the installation of photovoltaic panels and the construction of charging stations for electric cars.

The Adrem Group consists of three companies: Adrem Invest, Adrem Engineering and Adrem Link. Adrem Invest offers complete services and solutions for the development and maintenance of utility networks. Adrem Engineering supports the digitalization of the Romanian energy infrastructure through complex general contracting projects, and Adrem Link implements turnkey green energy and energy efficiency projects. The group has over 1,600 employees throughout the country.

ROCA Investments is a Romanian private equity firm that capitalizes on the sector’s potential by investing in local companies. In the last five years, ROCA Investments has invested over 100 million euros, directly and indirectly (investments made by portfolio companies) in companies in Romania.

The transaction will be subject to the approval of the Competition Council.