ROCA Investments: The need for capital is still high among Romanian companies

Five years after its launch, ROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group and a private equity company in Romania, reaches a portfolio value of €78 million, marking a growth of 50% compared to the previous valuation (as of December 2021) – and reports to shareholders an annualized return (IRR) of 39%. Founded in 2018 with 100% Romanian capital, ROCA Investments has so far completed 5 rounds of capital increase totaling €43.75 million, signed 20 transactions and completed 2 exits.

Between 2018 and 2022, ROCA Investments has increased the amount invested annually, from €4.19 million in 2018 to €34.67 million in 2022, which shows the company’s strengthened commitment to Romanian entrepreneurial companies. The evolution of ROCA Investments’ thesis and product refinement has always been based on the management team’s desire to create positive impact in the Romanian economy.

“The gap between West and East is still unjustifiably large in terms of the role of investment funds and private equity companies in the economy, although the last few years have brought developments in all markets in this respect. However, this gap is a major opportunity for growth, and the main proof is the results achieved by ROCA Investments in the 5 years since its launch. Our objective going forward is to make the company a relevant player for specialist investors in Western Europe and thus to attract another size of capital to Romania. We remain true to our mission to focus on strategic sectors of the national economy, among which industry and agriculture are key for the economic development of the country in the coming years, and to invest exclusively in Romanian companies, with the desire to create regional champions,” says Rudolf Vizental, CEO and co-founder of ROCA Investments.

Romania is an attractive market with significant potential for investment due to its geographical location, economic stability and the large number of companies in need of financing, while the current level of investment is well below the European average: 0.02% of GDP private equity investment in Romania vs. 0.7% of GDP investment in the EU, ROCA investments says.

“Although Romania is an attractive market, the need for capital is still high among Romanian companies. There is still a major mismatch between demand and supply available on the market. The investment market has the prospects of becoming a valuable contributor to the national economy: in Romania, 0.02% of GDP is represented by private equity investments vs. 0.7% of GDP at EU level. The latest data show major steps forward for the local market,” they argue.

