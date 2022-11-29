Romania among countries that want a cashless society, study says

Cashless transactions, like mobile and card payments, are quietly overtaking cash as the most common form of transaction around the world. But the cash vs cashless sentiment varies from region to region and between countries. So where does Romania stand on this issue?

Merchant Machine analysed geotagged tweets to find out which countries want or reject a cashless society, revealing that Romania is pro-cashless.

The survey also reveals that, overall, we found that the majority (54) of countries want a cashless society, while the 32 countries remaining in our analysis reject the idea. Among the countries that are done with cash are the U.S., Canada, Russia and Australia. All but four of those pro-cashless countries (Cyprus, Switzerland, Austria and Germany) post positive tweets at least 25% of the time.

Of all the tweets made in Vietnam that mention cashless payment methods, nearly two in three (62.73%) are positive. That makes Vietnam the most pro-cashless country in the world. Not only does Vietnam have a fairly high rate of non-cash transactions, but a new government project plans to encourage a cashless society in the next few years.

Other pro-cashless countries, according to our data, include Trinidad and Tobago (56.10%), Poland (47.76%) and Ukraine (46.83%).

France is the most anti-cashless country in the world: over half (54.40%) of the tweets posted there about going cashless are negative. Cash is the dominant payment method in France, making up 59% of transactions, and nearly half (44%) of people in France think it is “important” or “very important” to have the option to pay for things in cash. More and more people in France are also choosing to withdraw cash from their bank accounts and keep it at home.

Other anti-cashless countries in our analysis include Belgium (where 47.23% of tweets are negative), Italy (46.62%) and the Ivory Coast (43.07%).

