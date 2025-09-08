Romania Among EU States with Highest Gas Storage Levels

Romania has filled its underground gas storage facilities to 86% of capacity, placing it among the EU countries with the highest stock levels, according to data compiled by European transmission system operators. Under European Commission directives, each member state must reach at least 90% storage capacity by November 1, when the heating season officially begins, and gas withdrawals start. At the current pace of injections—over 10 million cubic meters daily—this threshold will likely be reached within two weeks, and by November 1, storage facilities will be full at 100%, as they were last year.

Romania’s maximum storage capacity is 3.2 billion cubic meters, while its annual consumption is around 10 billion cubic meters. Gas is stored from both domestic production and imports, depending on the best price. Distributors are subject to specific storage obligations under ANRE regulations, and they seek to withdraw as much gas as possible during winter to avoid paying additional fees to facility operators. The two operators in Romania are Romgaz and ENGIE.

Among the countries with the highest storage levels, Portugal leads with 100% (benefiting from a mild climate year-round), followed by Poland at nearly 93%, Belgium at 92%, Italy at 89%, Czechia at 88.8%, France at 88.6%, Croatia at 87%, and Romania.

At the bottom of the EU ranking are Denmark at 43% and Sweden at 50%. The EU average is 79%.

Looking beyond the EU, Ukraine ranks lowest with a 22% fill level. However, given the collapse of its industry due to the war, consumption has dropped significantly. Moreover, Ukraine has the largest storage capacity in all of Europe—over 30 billion cubic meters—so even at 22%, its reserves amount to around 6 billion cubic meters.