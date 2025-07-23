Romania Among Most Affordable Real Estate Markets in Europe

Romania remains one of the most affordable real estate markets in Europe, based on the number of average annual net salaries needed to purchase an apartment. Meanwhile, in terms of gross rental yields, Bucharest outperforms all Western European capitals.

According to the latest report by The Concept, which analyzes major European capitals, Romania continues to rank among the most accessible residential markets in Europe, both in terms of price per square meter and the financial effort required for acquisition.

For a standard 2-room apartment (52 sqm), a resident of Bucharest would need approximately 7.2 years of average net salary to fully cover the purchase cost—one of the most favorable ratios in Europe. By comparison, it takes 16.5 years in London, 15.3 in Paris, and 16 in Prague. On the other end of the spectrum are Athens (6 years), Bern (5.7 years), and Brussels (4.9 years).

“In a European landscape often dominated by high prices and modest returns, Romania continues to offer a rare combination of affordability, solid yields, and economic growth. This is valid both for end-buyers and investors,” said Daniel Tudor, CEO & Co-Founder of The Concept.

In terms of gross rental yields, Bucharest reports an average of 6.74%, above all Western European capitals including Berlin (3.7%), Vienna (3.6%), and Amsterdam (5.0%). These yields reflect not only competitive prices but also a dynamic rental market, driven by strong demand and a limited supply of energy-efficient new homes.

Another key indicator analyzed in the study is the price per sqm to GDP per capita ratio, which acts as a proxy for the economic sustainability of a market. In Romania, this ratio is just 8.63%, compared to 22.3% in France, 21.6% in the UK, and 18.2% in the Czech Republic. Even Bulgaria (10.73%) and Hungary (11.1%) post higher values. The lower the percentage, the more balanced the market is considered in relation to economic output per individual.

In 2024, the average price per sqm in Bucharest was €1,757, placing the Romanian capital well below cities like Paris (€9,512/sqm), London (€10,499/sqm), and Luxembourg (€11,366/sqm). Closer to Bucharest are Sofia (€1,745/sqm) and Podgorica (€1,822/sqm), reinforcing Romania’s status as an emerging market with still-accessible prices and healthy dynamics.