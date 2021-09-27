Romania, among the countries with the most AI-related jobs

Technology has long been expanding to facilitate many areas of our lives, and is now viewed as irreplaceable and essential to the smooth running of society. Technological advancements have paved the way for artificial intelligence to stimulate human intelligence processes through the use of machines. The continual growth in this area has piqued interest with 616,000 average monthly global searches for ‘artificial intelligence’.

Whilst it remains a revolutionary concept to some countries, there are some that are embracing change, with a high volume of AI-related jobs to offer.

Reboot SEO Agency decided to investigate which countries are the ‘hungriest’ for AI-related jobs. To find out, Reboot SEO Agency utilised employment site indeed.com, where a variety of AI-related key terms, including ‘machine learning’ and ‘reinforcement learning’, were input to discover which European countries have the most AI-jobs overall.

Ranking Country Number of Indeed AI job vacancies in the past fourteen days 1 United Kingdom 117,898 2 France 20,398 3 Netherlands 14,804 4 Germany 11,687 5 Belgium 5,211 6 Ireland 4,792 7 Romania 4,532 8 Poland 3,008 9 Italy 2,644 10 Spain 2,426

Securing top position with the most artificial intelligence jobs is the United Kingdom with 117,898 AI-related job vacancies over the last fourteen days alone; perhaps unsurprising considering there are 1,400 start-up AI companies in 2021 according to cybercrew, with leading new companies like OneTrust and Graphcore.

In second place is France with 20,398 job vacancies and 453 start-up AI companies, according to Funds Europe. France is home to AI companies such as Meero and BioSerenity. Following in third is the Netherlands with 14,804 vacancies and was reported by Tracxn to have an impressive 453 start-up AI companies.

In fourth position is Germany with 11,687 job vacancies and 278 start-up companies in 2021 referenced by applied ai. In fifth position is Belgium with 5,211 AI job vacancies over the last week, Tracxn also identifies 178 start-up AI companies.