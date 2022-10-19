Romania and Azerbaijan will collaborate in a liquefied natural gas project in the Black Sea

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă has Wednesday afternoon with the Ministers of Economy and Energy from Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov and Parviz Shahbazov, and the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, also attended the discussions.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum was signed between the Azerbaijani company Socar and Romgaz for a joint investment in a liquefied natural gas facility at the Black Sea.​

“Today we are laying the foundations for a new energy transport corridor between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, an electricity and gas transport corridor from Romania to the rest of Europe”, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, said on Wednesday.

The Minister of Energy said that through the project that will be developed between the Azerbaijani company Socar and the Romanian company Romgaz, Romania will become an important node, an energy hub for both electricity and natural gas.

“Implementation will start with a feasibility study jointly financed by both parties, and at the end we hope to have the 2 terminals on one side and the other, on the eastern and western shores of the Black Sea so as to diversify and supplement the corridors bringing gas from the Great Caspian basin to Europe,” Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă said in his turn.

The memorandum came after PM Nicolae Ciuca had a bilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan.

“Following the bilateral meeting I had with the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Aliyev, we agreed to analyze together the possibility of starting a joint project of liquefied gas in the Black Sea. And, in this way, today, a team from the company SOCAR from Azerbaijan is present in Romania. This afternoon, at the Government, we will sign a memorandum together, which will form the basis of a joint investment in an LNG facility on the Black Sea”, said Ciucă, at ​​the beginning of the Government meeting.

He added that the development of such projects aims to ensure Romania’s energy independence. “We are as connected as possible and we have the necessary reasons to continue developing these projects, which will really ensure our energy independence.”