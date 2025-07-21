Earlier this summer, MSCI, Morgan Stanley Capital International, the world’s leading provider of equity indices, introduced a significant update to its market classification framework, reshaping how global equity markets are grouped and evaluated. Among the most talked-about outcomes in Romania was the country’s inclusion in a newly created sub-segment: Advanced Frontier Markets. While this move has been presented as a mark of progress, the broader picture is more complex. Alongside the new classification, MSCI also raised the criteria for upgrading to Emerging Market status, meaning that although Romania gained visibility, the path to Emerging Market (EM) status has just become more demanding for Romania than ever before.

Romania now finds itself in a distinct group of five Advanced Frontier Markets – alongside Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. This category separates markets with relatively strong accessibility and institutional infrastructure from the broader frontier group of 23 countries that includes Croatia, Serbia, Vietnam, and Iceland. The new label certainly helps Romania stand out within the frontier space and could, over time, support visibility with international investors. However, being classified as Advanced Frontier is not equivalent to progress toward Emerging Market inclusion. In fact, the threshold for advancement has been lifted significantly.

Under MSCI’s new rules, any country aiming for EM status must now have at least three companies that consistently meet three quantitative criteria: a market capitalization of at least USD 2.964 billion, a free float of at least USD 1.482 billion, and an annual traded value ratio (ATVR) of at least 15%. These conditions must be met for eight consecutive semi-annual reviews, effectively locking in a two-year minimum waiting period even under ideal conditions. The requirement for consistency, not just reaching the metrics once, but maintaining them over time, makes the new framework far more precise and demanding than in the past.

As of mid-2025, Romania has only one company, Hidroelectrica, that meets all three MSCI criteria. Three other companies: OMV Petrom, Banca Transilvania, and Romgaz, currently meet two out of three. The gaps they face, particularly on liquidity, are meaningful but achievable. Banca Transilvania would need an 11% increase in turnover, and OMV Petrom would need a 20% increase to meet the ATVR threshold. These targets could be met if the current momentum in market activity, triggered by renewed investor optimism, continues in the months ahead.

For other large Romanian issuers, however, the challenge is steeper. Romgaz would need to increase its turnover by 79% to qualify. BRD Groupe Société Générale would require both a 19% increase in free float and an 89% increase in turnover. Nuclearelectrica (SNN) faces the highest hurdles, needing to grow its free float by 139% and its turnover by 241%. Importantly, increases in free float typically require action from majority shareholders, such as the Romanian state, who must be willing to reduce their stakes to allow for broader public ownership. Alternatively, the share price of Nuclearelectrica would need to grow by 139%, a not likely scenario in the short term. Without such structural decisions, many of Romania’s largest listed companies will remain outside MSCI’s eligibility window.

Slovenia, another country reclassified as Advanced Frontier, is further behind in the process. Its leading company, Krka, meets two criteria but would need a 196% increase in turnover to qualify. NLB Bank meets only one criterion, though its gaps, a 2% increase in free float and 12% in turnover, are more modest and potentially achievable. Still, Slovenia does not yet meet the requirement of having three qualifying issuers.

Despite these structural challenges, Romania retains strong underlying fundamentals that continue to attract investor interest. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union and has recently seen a marked shift in sentiment following the election of a pro-EU president and the first signs of fiscal consolidation efforts. Market reactions were swift: Romanian euro-denominated bond spreads tightened significantly after the elections, and the BET index surged by 5.4% the day following the vote. Liquidity on the Bucharest Stock Exchange has also improved since the start of the year, helped by political clarity and a return of international capital.

This momentum could help Romania narrow the gap to EM inclusion, particularly if corporate performance is supported by rising turnover and share price stability. But sustained progress will depend on more than just market forces. Strategic decisions, including further privatizations, float increases, and policies that encourage higher trading activity, will be key to unlocking the country’s full potential under MSCI’s framework.

It is also important to recognize that while the Advanced Frontier label adds visibility, its practical benefits remain limited for now. There are currently no ETFs tracking the MSCI Advanced Frontier category, while ETFs benchmarked to MSCI Emerging Markets have more than USD 70 billion in assets under management, with USD 1.6 billion in net inflows over the past quarter alone. Until Romania crosses the EM threshold, it will not be eligible for this type of large-scale, passive capital allocation.

In conclusion, Romania’s new classification should be understood for what it is: a signal of differentiation within the frontier space, but not a guarantee of progress toward Emerging Market status. The reclassification came with stricter rules, higher thresholds, and a longer timeline. While Romania remains one of the most promising markets in the region, meeting MSCI’s enhanced standards will require sustained effort, not only from companies and investors but also from policymakers. The direction is clear, but the distance has increased and it will take a minimum of 2 years for upgrade, once all the criteria are met.

Analysis by Divo Pulitika, Board Member, InterCapital ETF.