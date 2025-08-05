Romania and Serbia Prepare to Sign Memorandum for Iron Gates 3

Serbia and Romania intend to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the construction of the reversible hydroelectric power plant Iron Gates (Djerdap) 3 on the Danube River as soon as possible, Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said on Monday, adding that the document is currently being finalized, according to SeeNews.

“The construction of this reversible hydroelectric power plant can improve the stability of energy systems, facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources into the regional power grid, and provide solutions for seasonal electricity storage, benefiting both parties,” Djedovic Handanovic said in an Instagram post following a phone call with Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan.

Serbia has already completed the hydrological study and preliminary feasibility study for the Iron Gates 3 project, according to statements made by Djedovic Handanovic in March last year, cited by local media. According to Serbia’s Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, covering the period until 2030 and providing a vision until 2050, adopted by the government in July last year, Iron Gates 3 is planned to have a total installed capacity of 1,800 MW and to be completed by 2038, with an estimated cost of 1.4 billion euros.

The state-owned Serbian energy producer, EPS, and its Romanian counterpart, Hidroelectrica – majority state-owned – already jointly operate the Iron Gates 1 and Iron Gates 2 hydroelectric plants on the Danube at the border between the two countries, SeeNews recalls. On the Romanian side, the plants have an installed capacity of 1,164 MW (Iron Gates 1) and 251 MW (Iron Gates 2).