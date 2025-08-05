Iron Gates HPP
BUSINESSENERGY

Romania and Serbia Prepare to Sign Memorandum for Iron Gates 3

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ChatGPT said:

Serbia and Romania intend to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the construction of the reversible hydroelectric power plant Iron Gates (Djerdap) 3 on the Danube River as soon as possible, Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said on Monday, adding that the document is currently being finalized, according to SeeNews.

“The construction of this reversible hydroelectric power plant can improve the stability of energy systems, facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources into the regional power grid, and provide solutions for seasonal electricity storage, benefiting both parties,” Djedovic Handanovic said in an Instagram post following a phone call with Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan.

Serbia has already completed the hydrological study and preliminary feasibility study for the Iron Gates 3 project, according to statements made by Djedovic Handanovic in March last year, cited by local media. According to Serbia’s Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, covering the period until 2030 and providing a vision until 2050, adopted by the government in July last year, Iron Gates 3 is planned to have a total installed capacity of 1,800 MW and to be completed by 2038, with an estimated cost of 1.4 billion euros.

The state-owned Serbian energy producer, EPS, and its Romanian counterpart, Hidroelectrica – majority state-owned – already jointly operate the Iron Gates 1 and Iron Gates 2 hydroelectric plants on the Danube at the border between the two countries, SeeNews recalls. On the Romanian side, the plants have an installed capacity of 1,164 MW (Iron Gates 1) and 251 MW (Iron Gates 2).

According to the Hidroelectrica website, Romania has a total of 91.5 MW of reversible hydroelectric capacity, SEENews reports. Our country also plans to develop the Tarnita-Lăpuștești reversible power plant, with a capacity of 1,000 MW.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.