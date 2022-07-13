Romania-based Masterbuild opens new subsidiary in Kosovo

Masterbuild – General Contractor & Developer opens a new subsidiary in Kosovo that will take over operational project applications in the Balkans area. The Romanian construction company is expanding in the Kosovo region, Pristina, having already built more than 50,000 sqm of military facilities in regions in Africa and Western Europe.

Despite fluctuations in international raw material prices, the construction market has been operating at an accelerated pace, both during the pandemic period and since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. In the last year alone, international defense organizations or trans-national humanitarian bodies have announced military bases and specific infrastructure projects worth more than €1 billion on Europe’s south-eastern borders alone.

According to Masterbuild specialists, from the point of view of the construction market, the current international context is shifting the focus to opportunities in the institutional, military, and healthcare segments. The volume of dedicated international projects will increase in the coming period, including in Romania.

“This year, with the relaxation of sanitary conditions, we have restarted our international activity and we are tendering projects, especially in the segment of special constructions for international institutions such as NATO or UN bodies, for which we have worked in the past and have a substantial portfolio. The critical war period we are going through has accentuated the need for consolidation and construction from scratch of new facilities” – says Stefan Vayna, CEO, Mastebuild – General Contractor & Property Developer.

With over 60 employees, Masterbuild has recorded a turnover of €15 million in 2022. Mastebuild is a construction, logistics, and industrial development company, active since 2005 in both the industrial construction segment and commercial and residential projects. The company operates both throughout Romania and in international markets, and in 2021 launched its own logistics park – Masterbuild Logistic Park, in the northern area of Bucharest.