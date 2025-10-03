Romania Could Raise Over 9.5B Lei Selling State Energy Shares

The Romanian state could raise between 9.5 and 15 billion lei by listing additional minority stakes in the state-owned companies Hidroelectrica, Romgaz, and Nuclearelectrica, while retaining control over these companies, according to a study conducted by CFA Romania, quoted by Termene.ro.

The BET index on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) is currently near historic highs, which could represent an opportune moment to sell minority stakes while maintaining a controlling position, according to the study’s authors.

Selling Additional Minority Stakes

For example, in the case of Hidroelectrica (H2O), the state owns approximately 80% of the company through the Ministry of Energy. Selling an additional 10–15% stake could bring revenues of 5–8 billion lei to the budget. The state would retain a majority control of over 65% and could continue to receive substantial dividends.

Another example is Romgaz (SNG), where the Romanian state holds about 70%. Listing an additional minority stake could bring in 3–5 billion lei, while the state would maintain over 50% ownership.

For Nuclearelectrica (SNN), the state currently owns around 83%. Reducing this stake to between 67% and 72% could generate potential revenues of 1.5–2 billion lei. Additional state-owned companies such as Transgaz, Electrica, Transelectrica, Antibiotice, Conpet, Oil Terminal, and IAR Brașov could also be included. In total, the state could raise between 12 and 18 billion lei by selling additional minority stakes in these companies.

Beyond the immediate revenues, the CFA Romania study notes that the state could also benefit over time from increased corporate profit tax revenues, as listing on the BVB introduces greater discipline.

“Companies must comply with strict corporate governance, transparency, and financial reporting rules. Under the influence of private investors, management becomes more efficient, costs are better controlled, and investments are chosen more rigorously. As a result, companies can achieve higher profits, which also means higher corporate tax revenues collected by the state (currently 16% in Romania),” the study’s authors note.

At the same time, selling minority stakes in state-owned companies could boost liquidity on the BVB. Increasing the free float to at least 25–30% for each major company would allow inclusion in more international indices (e.g., MSCI – Morgan Stanley Capital International, FTSE – Financial Times Stock Exchange), attracting passive funds and foreign investments.

Another advantage highlighted is the alignment of dividend policies. Continuing a high payout policy (distributing 50–90% of net profit as dividends) for listed state-owned companies would ensure recurring revenue streams to the budget, even after selling minority stakes.