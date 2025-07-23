Romania emerges as a strategic destination for international retail

Romania’s retail market continues to attract a growing number of international brands, according to an analysis conducted by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company. The analysis reveals that more than 40 international retailers entered the Romanian market between 2020 and 2025. Globally, all these retail chains have total annual revenues exceeding €80 billion, compared with the total estimated Romanian retail market revenue of ~€60 billion.

Most newcomers chose the major Bucharest shopping centers as their entry point in Romania.

The operators in question come from a wide range of sectors, with fashion accounting for 26% of the total entries, followed by food & beverage (17%) and cosmetics & beauty stores (12%).

These three segments represent more than 50% of all new market entries, with fashion retailers and fast-food operators being the main growth drivers. Notable entries were also recorded in sports, toys, jewelry & accessories, and specialized stores (e.g., pet shops, pharmacies), highlighting the market’s appeal across different retail categories.

Primark, Lefties, HalfPrice, Calvin Klein Jeans & Underwear, Funky Buddha, and Bogner were among the most important fashion retailers which entered Romania in the analyzed period. In the sport goods sector, JD Sports, Foot Locker, and Sports Direct joined the local retail landscape. The beauty and cosmetics segment can now benefit from the presence of brands such as Kiko Milano, Rituals, and Bath & Body Works, alongside Wittchen, a Polish leather goods and travel accessories retailer.

International fast-food chains including Hesburger, Wendy’s, Popeyes, and Happy Restaurants, as well as Zabka (a reputed Polish supermarket operator), have pursued aggressive expansion strategies in the last few years.

Other brands are currently exploring the Romanian market, with some of them in advanced stages of launching their first stores—such as Action, a Dutch discount chain, and MR.DIY from Malaysia.

The influx of new retailers has been closely tied to the expansion of Romania’s retail infrastructure. Projects developed between 2020 and 2025 have provided the necessary platforms for international brands to establish a strong local footprint.

More than 70% of the newcomers opened their first units in shopping centers, attracted by their strategic locations, high footfall, and integrated amenities.

This preference for shopping malls underscores their importance not only as retail hubs but also as community ecosystems offering shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences.

Most brands opted to open directly operated stores rather than expand through franchises or partnerships, reflecting strong confidence in the market’s performance and profitability. This direct approach also signals a long-term commitment and a willingness to tailor their offerings to the Romanian consumer preferences.

Retailers from the US, Poland, Germany, Spain, and France have identified Romania as a strategic destination, attracted by key market fundamentals including economic and demographic indicators and a robust real estate sector.

The increasing purchasing power of Romanian consumers supports sales growth and justifies the expansion of premium and mid-market brands. Additionally, the Romanian consumers’ appetite towards international brands and new concepts translates into strong demand for global retailers.

Based on the trends shaped between 2020 and 2025, a continued interest in market expansion is expected, particularly when it comes to fashion, food service, and beauty retailers —segments which have shown strong performance and consumer appetite. Both local and international developers continue to invest significantly in new retail schemes, supporting the market’s geographic and format diversification—from dominant malls in major cities to retail parks in mid-sized urban areas—creating opportunities for new entrants and expansion for existing players.

Dana Radoveneanu, Head of Retail Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox:

“Romania is firmly positioned as a dynamic, attractive, and stable market for international retail expansion. Recent trends—from the increasing number of new brands to the expansion of existing companies—showcase the sector’s strength and the investor confidence in its potential. This momentum places Romania among the top destinations for regional retail growth. With a solid infrastructure of more than 4.7 million sq. m of modern retail spaces, Romania has proven its ability to support both the growth of existing networks and the entry of new players, reinforcing its status as a strategic destination on the international retail map.”