Romania has become a SpaceX partner, PM announces

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed, on Wednesday, the partnership with the American company SpaceX for the development of a new satellite technology.

“I’m glad we are partnering with a top American company, SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, to develop a new satellite technology. Now, this partnership is entering a new stage following the favorable results of the tests conducted by the company in Romania,” said the Prime Minister at the start of the government meeting.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced on the X platform that, following the “positive results” of the tests, the government fully supports the development of new NGSO (Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit) satellite technologies.

“In light of the positive results of the first test of its kind in the world, conducted by SpaceX in Romania, the government fully supports the development of new NGSO satellite technologies and is mandating ANCOM to actively analyze and promote the revision of current international regulations regarding EPFD limits,” wrote Marcel Ciolacu.

Starlink’s CEO responded on X to the Prime Minister’s message: “Thank you! This is an incredible step toward helping connect all Romanians with truly fast and lag-free internet. ANCOM is doing outstanding work.”

In October 2024, Romania’s National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) announced that, together with the Ministry of National Defense and SpaceX, it had conducted the world’s first real-world test demonstrating that Starlink’s NGSO satellite systems can operate without interfering with geostationary satellite (GSO) networks.

NGSO (Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit) satellites orbit the Earth at altitudes and speeds different from those in geostationary orbit (GEO).

The National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) announced on Wednesday that it will analyze and promote the revision of current international regulations regarding EPFD limits (equivalent power flux density). This change will allow for a more efficient use of the radio spectrum and the development of new satellite communications technologies and services.

“Following the test conducted in Romania by the American company SpaceX, which will present its conclusions during international ITU meetings, ANCOM will actively support, through its contribution, the process of updating regulations concerning the efficient and safe use of the radio spectrum for satellite communications,” ANCOM stated.

“As a result of the mandate received from the Prime Minister of Romania, ANCOM will actively analyze and promote the revision of current international regulations related to EPFD limits in the working groups of international decision-making bodies. The amendment of these limits will allow for more efficient use of the radio spectrum and will pave the way for the development of new satellite communications technologies and services by companies worldwide offering such services (SpaceX, Eutelsat/OneWeb, Amazon, etc.),” the press release issued Wednesday by ANCOM adds.

According to the cited source, during the most recent World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23), it was highlighted that the EPFD limits were developed and agreed upon 25 years ago. NGSO systems (non-geostationary satellite orbit systems), which operate in certain frequency bands, are required to comply with these limits in order to ensure they do not cause harmful interference to GSO networks (geostationary satellite orbit).

In this context, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has been tasked with conducting technical studies on the possibility of modifying EPFD limits and is expected to present the results in four years, at the next WRC, without regulatory implications at this stage.

“Following the pilot test conducted in Romania by SpaceX, which will share its findings at international ITU meetings, ANCOM will actively support the update of regulations on the efficient and safe use of the radio spectrum for satellite communications. This pilot test was a first for Romania and the world, serving as an example of effective collaboration between the authority and industry. The test demonstrated that modern satellite communications systems can coexist with existing infrastructure, thus enabling the development of new services both in Romania and internationally,” ANCOM concluded.