Romania has the lowest meat price in the UE, Eurostat says

The price of meat was highest in Austria (price level index of 145) and Luxembourg (141), followed by France (131), the Netherlands (127), Belgium (125) and Finland (124), while the lowest price levels for meat in 2019 were in Poland and Romania (both with a price level index of 63), followed by Bulgaria (66) and Lithuania (71), reads a Eurostat survey.

The categories of meat covered by these statistics include beef and veal, pork, lamb, mutton and goat, poultry, other meats and edible offal, delicatessen and other meat preparations.

According to previous data provided by the National Institute of Statistics, the weigh of the animals and poultry to be sacrificed increased in Romania last year by 7.8% at sheep and goat and by 7.5% at poultry, but diminished by 7.5% on swine and 4.8% on beef.

At the same time in the first semester of 2020, Romania imported 118,525 tons of meat, up by 7.4% as against the similar period in 2019, while the value of these imports increased by 43% up to EUR 257 million, according to the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture.

On the other side, meat exports have been down than imports during January-March 2020, only 27,691 tons. The value of meat exports stood at EUR 53.69 million, slightly down compared to the same period last year, when it was EUR 54.14 million.