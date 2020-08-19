Romania has the lowest share of employees who shifted to teleworking over COVID-19 risks

Social distancing measures enforced during the past months due to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced many companies into relocating the activity of their employees in teleworking in just a few days.

According to a survey conducted by OLX, the pandemic has dramatically transformed the labour market, focusing on the evolution of the remote jobs, remote head hunting and teleworking (work-from-home).

The survey has revealed that Romania is the country with the lowest share of employees in the EU who have shifted to teleworking (less then 20pc of employees worked from home during the pandemic months).

Only 0.8% of the employees in Romania worked from home in 2019, meaning 45,000 employees, according to Eurostat figures.

Most probably, companies are expected in the upcoming period to be more and more open to teleworking, with the winner being a mix between office jobs and the work-from-home system.

according to OLX, Over 56,000 job seeking ads have been posted during January and February (32,500 in February only) this year, with the figures declining once with the coronavirus lockdown measures: 29,900 in March and 22,250 in April. The number of such ads dropped under 20,000 in May, but it has gradually increased in June to 23,100, mounting to 24,300 in July.

The remote head hunting option is on an upward trend, over 12% of the total job recruiting ads.

Engineers, craftsmen and constructors have been the most sought-after employees on the Romanian labour market during the first half of 2020.

Engineers top the chart (over 7,000 ads), drivers, automotive workers and couriers (3,255 ads), workers in manufacturing industry, warehouses and logistics (2,016 ads). Babysitters and housekeepers are also sought after (1,806 ads).