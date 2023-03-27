Romania, in the top 3 oil producers in the EU, in 2021

After reaching a record high of 96.78% in 2020, the import dependency for the entire family of crude oil and petroleum products declined to 91.67% in 2021, according to a Eurostat report. This value is the second lowest since 1990, after the historical minimum of 91.66% in 1999. Any further change influenced by Russian invasion of Ukraine and the following EU policy decisions will be reflected in the 2022 data.

Romania is among the top oil producers in the European Union.

The EU’s top oil producers in 2021 were Italy (4.8 Mt), Denmark and Romania (each with 3.2 Mt). Compared with 2020, production shrunk in all three countries: -10% in Italy, -8% in Denmark, and -4% in Romania.

In 2021, however, the production of crude oil in the EU continued to decrease, reaching its lowest point at 17.5 million tonnes (Mt), 6% less than in 2020. Between 1990 and 2004, crude oil production fluctuated but was always over 34.5 Mt, peaking in 2004 at 41.7 Mt. Almost 20 years later it decreased by more than half.