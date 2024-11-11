Romania is a key market for AKTOR Group of Companies

Romania will be a key market for AKTOR Group of Companies in the following years as the economic prospects of Romania are significant, while its strategic importance to Europe’s infrastructure emerges. The Group aspires to expand its footprint in the Romanian market, and it’s currently exploring new market opportunities in the framework of its €2 billion investment plan, which was unveiled recently in Athens.

AKTOR Romania aims to increase its backlog in Romania by participating in new infrastructure projects and delivering future-proof infrastructure, suitable for the 21st century and resilient to climate change. Furthermore, the Group stands ready to leverage the capabilities of AKTOR Romania to participate in Public – Private Partnerships (PPPs) and concession projects in Romania, two widely used and recognized methods for rolling out infrastructure across Europe.

As announced recently by the Group’s Chairman and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou AKTOR Group, AKTOR Romania has invested heavily over the last year in projects undertaken by the company in Romania, achieving an increase in its production rate by 168%.

AKTOR Group of Companies has embarked on an ambitious journey involving significant investments and a complete corporate transformation, aiming to solidify its position as a top player in the infrastructure and construction sectors, with five distinct subsidiaries: Construction, Renewables, Real Estate, Concessions, and Facility Management

Additionally, AKTOR Romania announces the gradual introduction of AKTOR Group’s new visual identity. This updated look aligns with AKTOR Group’s broader strategic transformation and highlights a renewed commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership in infrastructure development across Southeast Europe. At the Group level, Intrakat changed its name to AKTOR Group of Companies.

“The name AKTOR takes on new energy, symbolizing a new era and a new chapter in our history, reflecting our boldness to change and to build something larger and stronger: One of the largest infrastructure groups in Greece and Southeast Europe,” stated Alexandros Exarchou, Chairman and CEO of AKTOR Group.

For AKTOR Romania, this new visual identity represents a link to the Group’s ambitious goals and a renewed dedication to excellence in construction, which remains the company’s core focus in the local market. This updated identity will be introduced gradually over the coming months, reinforcing AKTOR Romania’s alignment with the Group’s progressive values and standards.