Romania named #39 in study of best countries to start an online business

Romania ranked 39th out of 99 countries in a study which explores the best country to start an online business.

Researchers looked at 20 different categories across the 99 countries; covering internet coverage and penetration, a country’s wealth and ease of doing business as well as access to a skilled workforce and logistics.

The majority of countries most suited to starting an online business are located in Europe. Joined by the US, Canada, and Singapore, these countries provide an all-around great starting point for your next business venture – but, the “perks” of these locations tend to be met with a higher corporate tax rate.

Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands rank in the top three, followed by the United States, Norway, Sweden, Singapore, Germany, Canada and Luxembourg.