Romania opens Eastern Europe’s first waxed paper factory

By Romania Journal
Romania opens the first waxed paper factory in Eastern Europe, on the Exonia industrial platform in Iași.

Romania becomes a pioneer in Eastern Europe by opening the first waxed paper factory for food packaging, “at a crucial moment in the fight against plastic pollution”, according to a press release from Exonia.
