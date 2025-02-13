Romania opens Eastern Europe’s first waxed paper factory

Romania opens the first waxed paper factory in Eastern Europe, on the Exonia industrial platform in Iași.

Romania becomes a pioneer in Eastern Europe by opening the first waxed paper factory for food packaging, “at a crucial moment in the fight against plastic pollution”, according to a press release from Exonia.

“The opening of this factory represents an important moment for Romania and for the entire Eastern European region. Waxed paper, made exclusively from raw materials of plant origin, is a completely biodegradable product, which fits perfectly into the European Union’s strategy to reduce the impact of plastic on the environment. Packaging food products in waxed paper is safe for consumers, but also for the planet, offering retailers in Romania, EU countries and the US, an efficient and ecological solution that will be appreciated by consumers,” said Nadia Stoian, operational director of the Exonia Factory, quoted in the press release.

In the context of the latest European regulations in EU Regulation 2024 / 1157 on reducing the impact of plastic products on the environment, which are to be implemented as a priority in all EU member states, new ecological paper production technologies will significantly contribute to protecting the environment. They are an innovative and 100% biodegradable alternative to multilayer plastic-based packaging, which cannot be recycled with current technologies and which contributes to global pollution, the cited source shows.

The European Union has adopted firm measures to combat plastic pollution, and the aforementioned directive sets rules for the management of packaging waste and the promotion of sustainable alternatives.

Biolin waxed paper produced on the Exonia industrial platform is intended for packaging food such as burgers, shawarma, sausages, cakes and many more, without compromising the quality or safety of the products. It not only protects the food, but also completely degrades in nature, avoiding plastic pollution and contributing to reducing the carbon footprint.