Romania Opens First New Railway Tunnel After 8 Years

Romania opens, through the CFR company, after many delays, the first new railway tunnel built in the last eight years. It is the 650-meter-long Bătuța Tunnel (also known as the Bata Tunnel), part of a new 13-kilometer railway route between the Bârzava and Vărădia stations, in Arad County.

“Although recently new sections of highway have been built in succession, new railways are rare, short and their (re)construction takes even 2-3 times longer. Now, traffic will be opened on a new 13 km railway route between the Bârzava and Vărădia stations, Arad County. The aim of the variant is to ensure a speed of 160 km/h between Curtici and Simeria (with slowdowns to 100 at Arad, Radna and Deva), this speed not being possible on the old and winding line”, reports the Pro Infrastructura Association.

The route includes, in addition to the tunnel, two bridges over the Mureș River, each almost 500 meters long. Upon opening, trains will run at a speed of 120 km/h, and restrictions will initially apply to 70 km/h on the bridges, until the tonnage run-in is completed.

The construction of the tunnel and the route was marked by major delays. The main problems reported by the Pro Infrastructura Association were that the technical design of the CFR was weak and required two years of redesign, at the southern end of the tunnel, the consolidation works were blocked because there was no authorization to cut down trees on the slope, but also the fact that the tunnel was only pierced in January 2023, and the rail traffic had to wait another year for the completion of the support works at the tunnel mouth.