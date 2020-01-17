Romania posted one of the largest decreases in houses prices in the EU from 2007 to 2019

Romania reported one of the largest decreases in houses prices (-27.2%) in the EU between 2007 and the third quarter of 2019, according to latest Eurostat statistics. Largest decreases were also recorded in Greece (-40.0%) and Ireland (-16.7%).

Increases in house prices were reported in 22 EU Member States and decreases in 6, with the highest rises in Austria (+85.5%), Luxembourg (+80.6%) and Sweden (+80.3%).

For rents, the pattern was different with increases in all Member States, except Greece (-17.5%) and Cyprus (-0.3%). The largest increases were observed in Lithuania (+101.1%), Czechia (+78.6%) and Hungary (+67.8%).